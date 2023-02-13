IFP Advisors Inc Has $358,000 Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $222.84 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $254.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IQV. Cowen began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.73.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

