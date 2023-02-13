IFP Advisors Inc Has $371,000 Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.20.

SBA Communications Price Performance

About SBA Communications

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $289.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.43. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 0.49.

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.