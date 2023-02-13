IFP Advisors Inc Has $374,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.08.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.