IFP Advisors Inc Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

RINF stock opened at $32.27 on Monday. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $36.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $32.89.

