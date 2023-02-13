IFP Advisors Inc Has $377,000 Stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EELV. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1,006.9% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3,833.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 229.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of EELV stock opened at $23.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

