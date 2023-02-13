IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

VDC opened at $189.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.09. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $170.83 and a 1-year high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

