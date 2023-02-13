IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Crocs were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 6,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.29.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Crocs Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $115.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $131.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.91.
Crocs Company Profile
Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crocs (CROX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.