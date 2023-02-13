IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vale were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VALE. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 4.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vale in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 78,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vale in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Vale by 48.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

VALE stock opened at $16.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0474 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.33%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

