IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:HYT opened at $9.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

