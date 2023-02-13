IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corteva Stock Up 3.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $64.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.99.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Corteva’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

