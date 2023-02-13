IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

DFNM stock opened at $48.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.73. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47.

