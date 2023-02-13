IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,223,000 after buying an additional 273,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SU stock opened at $34.27 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SU. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

