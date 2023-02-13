IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,795,000 after purchasing an additional 178,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,976,000 after acquiring an additional 52,634 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,801,000 after acquiring an additional 238,535 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 603,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $825.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $870.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $818.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $776.07.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORLY. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $190,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,135 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,168. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

