IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 89,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $351.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $406.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $349.79 and its 200 day moving average is $345.32.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $399.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

