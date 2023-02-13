IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,086 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,655,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 55,362 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 271.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 46,004 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 753,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 400.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 36,257 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

FTEC opened at $106.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.36. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $127.02.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.