IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 109 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 212.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4,828.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $145.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.64 and a 1-year high of $156.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EME. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

