IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,173 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in UDR were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,674 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,616,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,802,000 after buying an additional 816,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in UDR by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,080,000 after buying an additional 1,933,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in UDR by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,046,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,310,000 after buying an additional 347,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

UDR Price Performance

UDR stock opened at $44.09 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $60.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

UDR Announces Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. UDR’s payout ratio is 608.00%.

Insider Activity at UDR

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

