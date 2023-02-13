IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 315 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 14.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,559,000 after acquiring an additional 129,466 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $848,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 50.1% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 31,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

H stock opened at $109.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 93.53 and a beta of 1.39. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $114.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.93 and its 200 day moving average is $93.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

H has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $45,328.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,581.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

