IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 500 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $43,136,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,027,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,597,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 192.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 521,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after buying an additional 342,873 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $16,164,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 447,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JVAL stock opened at $35.41 on Monday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average is $33.51.

