IFP Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 16,000 WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Get WM Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MAPS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of WM Technology from $6.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of WM Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of WM Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.59.

WM Technology Price Performance

Insider Activity at WM Technology

NASDAQ MAPS opened at $1.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $153.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. WM Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $8.35.

In related news, insider Justin Dean sold 26,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $32,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 252,857 shares in the company, valued at $303,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Arden Lee sold 28,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $34,772.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 495,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin Dean sold 26,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $32,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 252,857 shares in the company, valued at $303,428.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,383 shares of company stock worth $153,147. 41.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.