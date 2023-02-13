IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $68.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.66. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.