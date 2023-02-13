IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,994 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 994.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BHP opened at $65.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.75. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.45) to GBX 2,300 ($27.65) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,450 ($29.45) to GBX 2,500 ($30.05) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,097.75.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

