IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,994 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 994.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BHP Group Price Performance
NYSE BHP opened at $65.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.75. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BHP Group (BHP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.