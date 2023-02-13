IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,191 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,233 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in HP were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 11,092.9% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337,183 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,671,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $121,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,079 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 485.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,593 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $83,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,208 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

NYSE HPQ opened at $29.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,337 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

