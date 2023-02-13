IFP Advisors Inc Sells 12,334 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,334 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHB. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,247,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 542,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 336,786 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,033.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 366,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 334,508 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,168,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,475.3% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 118,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 114,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

PHB opened at $17.36 on Monday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.