Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,132 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,929,000 after buying an additional 215,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Independent Bank by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,187,000 after buying an additional 54,624 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Independent Bank by 4.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 763,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,669,000 after buying an additional 29,899 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Independent Bank by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 661,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,278,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 598,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,884,000 after purchasing an additional 35,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank stock opened at $80.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $74.28 and a 1-year high of $91.65. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INDB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $93,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,817 shares in the company, valued at $7,454,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

