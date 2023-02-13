Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Position Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 459.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,527,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,664,000 after acquiring an additional 105,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,219,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,415,000 after buying an additional 46,351 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,684,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 133.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,047,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 598,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 983,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,303,000 after purchasing an additional 90,046 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $4.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $274.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.15. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $23.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.97%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics Properties. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

