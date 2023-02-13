Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Innospec were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innospec by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,598,000 after acquiring an additional 130,375 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innospec by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after acquiring an additional 65,968 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Innospec by 1,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 53,378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innospec by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,763,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,795,000 after acquiring an additional 47,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innospec by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 689,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,816,000 after acquiring an additional 47,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $109.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.86. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.13 and a 1-year high of $115.77. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, SVP David B. Jones purchased 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.99 per share, for a total transaction of $81,208.48. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $165,224.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

About Innospec

(Get Rating)

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.