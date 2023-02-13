Insider Buying: C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Buys 5,667 Shares of Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) Director Utpal Koppikar purchased 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $31,735.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,735.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
C4 Therapeutics Price Performance
CCCC stock opened at $5.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $288.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded C4 Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics Company Profile
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
Featured Stories
