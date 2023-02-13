International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.75.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $94.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.56 and a 200 day moving average of $105.91. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $140.12.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -44.88%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,790,000 after purchasing an additional 78,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

