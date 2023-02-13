International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Cut to $110.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $123.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IFF. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.75.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF opened at $94.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.91. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $140.12. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,446,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $675,824,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 395.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.