Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco by 3.2% during the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 55,758,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $899,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Invesco by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,501,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,486,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 20.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,957,000 after purchasing an additional 519,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Invesco by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,940,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,430,000 after purchasing an additional 124,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Performance

Invesco stock opened at $18.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $23.83.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.34%.

Insider Transactions at Invesco

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $43,608,926.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,205,566 shares in the company, valued at $851,106,525.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Invesco from $18.70 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

