Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given New $181.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $191.00 to $181.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JKHY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.22.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $170.41 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $163.56 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 40.66%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

