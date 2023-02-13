Jefferies Financial Group Lowers XPO (NYSE:XPO) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $42.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for XPO’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on XPO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on XPO from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on XPO in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on XPO to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.59.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16. XPO has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $46.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.08.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.75%. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in XPO by 54.4% during the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,532,000 after buying an additional 3,919,481 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in XPO by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,436,000 after buying an additional 367,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in XPO by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after buying an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 59.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,423,000 after buying an additional 1,752,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in XPO by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,252,000 after buying an additional 226,517 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through the North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services segments. The North American LTL segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service. The Brokerage and Other Services segment is involved in last mile logistics for heavy goods sold through e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

