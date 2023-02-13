JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 64.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 12.4% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 30,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $8.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.60.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

