Joanna Coles Sells 5,430 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) Director Joanna Coles sold 5,430 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $111,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,956.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sonos Trading Down 3.4 %

SONO opened at $20.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.55, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $31.22.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.07). Sonos had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos by 7.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the second quarter worth $3,718,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the second quarter worth $539,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 13.7% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,067,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,335,000 after buying an additional 369,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sonos to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

