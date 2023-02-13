Jump Financial LLC Has $95,000 Stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,421 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $10.86 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

