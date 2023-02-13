Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 52,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 3,884,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $9,089,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,328,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,849,314.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $695.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.