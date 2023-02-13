Jump Financial LLC Sells 139,151 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139,151 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after buying an additional 2,103,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,017,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,556,000 after acquiring an additional 128,060 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,786,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,131,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the period. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

NYSE ABR opened at $14.65 on Monday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $18.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 41.12, a current ratio of 41.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.95.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

