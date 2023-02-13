Jump Financial LLC Sells 4,283 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Arteris were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arteris in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arteris by 203.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arteris by 266.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arteris in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

AIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Arteris from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Arteris to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Arteris stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $200.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.14. Arteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63.

In other Arteris news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 9,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $39,712.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,095.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 48.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

