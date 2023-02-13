Jump Financial LLC Sells 4,300 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 252.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Newpark Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:NR opened at $4.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $435.44 million, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $4.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Newpark Resources Profile

In related news, Director Donald Win Young acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $118,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,601 shares in the company, valued at $975,547.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.