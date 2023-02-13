Jump Financial LLC Takes $97,000 Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 48.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 25,966 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 23.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,628 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 248,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 8.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 264,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,288 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $125,861.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,350.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $38,815.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $125,861.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,350.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $528,144. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TWO opened at $16.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $22.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.72.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Further Reading

