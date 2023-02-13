Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 46,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 31,719 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,095,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,924,000 after purchasing an additional 229,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $76.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.70 and a 200 day moving average of $74.94. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.67 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRYS. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 10,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $843,212.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,715,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,444,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 10,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $843,212.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,715,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,444,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 3,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $300,139.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,236,135.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,848 shares of company stock valued at $5,704,919 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

