Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 876,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,848,000 after buying an additional 110,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,908,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $58.27 on Monday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $87.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Lantheus news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $133,249.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,706.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 3,204 shares of company stock valued at $174,443 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Lantheus Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Articles

