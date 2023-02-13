Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Stock Position Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,269 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $21,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 71.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

Life Storage Stock Up 0.6 %

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Shares of LSI opened at $123.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $151.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.