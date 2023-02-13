Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Stock Position Decreased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,508,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612,684 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Lilium were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LILM. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lilium by 1,114.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after buying an additional 4,800,934 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Lilium by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,827,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,434,000 after buying an additional 571,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Lilium by 12,089,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 241,799 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lilium in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

LILM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Lilium from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lilium from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

LILM stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. Lilium has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $5.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

