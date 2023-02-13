Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Holdings Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LCID. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Lucid Group by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lucid Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after buying an additional 2,990,659 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Price Performance

Lucid Group stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

LCID has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $107,759.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $107,759.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,814,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 85,712,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.