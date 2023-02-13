Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $21.25.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LYFT. Cowen dropped their target price on Lyft from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lyft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lyft from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.60.
Lyft Stock Performance
NASDAQ LYFT opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95. Lyft has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $44.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft
Institutional Trading of Lyft
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 1,228.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lyft (LYFT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.