Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $21.25.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LYFT. Cowen dropped their target price on Lyft from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lyft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lyft from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95. Lyft has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

Institutional Trading of Lyft

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 1,228.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.