Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 200.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 2,877.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 82,360 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 52,034.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 52,555 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,220,000 after buying an additional 139,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRVI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

About Maravai LifeSciences

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $13.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.22. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $41.82.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

