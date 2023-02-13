Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Bank of America

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MAT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Mattel to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Mattel from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.25.

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.44 on Friday. Mattel has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $26.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Mattel’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the second quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Mattel by 173.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mattel by 74.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Mattel by 93.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.



