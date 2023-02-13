Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Maximus were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,169,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $357,050,000 after acquiring an additional 497,114 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Maximus by 169.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 147,930 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Maximus by 127.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 126,257 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 38.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 377,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 105,322 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 49.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,946,000 after acquiring an additional 90,271 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of MMS opened at $83.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $85.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.79.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. Maximus had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $127,656.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $400,584.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,622,287.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $127,656.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,625.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

